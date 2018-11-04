× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 11/4/18

Dan got the show ‘On The Road‘ but starting off by talking with the Dan Marguerite with the Backyard BBQ about their Beer Dinner with New Belgium Brewing event coming up on November 8th. For more information you can click here. Next Dane is joined with the CEO of Mecum Auto Auctions, Dave Magers, to talk about auction specific events and how they are shown on NBC Sports. Dane also talked with Greg Alonzo with Speakeasy Customs about what the experience was like being at one of the Mecum auctions. To close the show Dane talks with one of the hottest comedians in the world right now, Jo Koy, about his visit to Chicago with his Break The Mold Tour and sold out shows at the Chicago Theatre. Jo also talks to us about some of his upcoming projects and what we should be on the look out for.

Don’t forget to follow Dane Neal on facebook!