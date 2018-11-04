× Matt Bubala Full Show 11-3-18

In this full show episode, we learn about the reasons why Matt had a bad week. Listeners share their ideas on helping Matt fix one of his issues-finding his keys in the sewer. The gang also discovers what magnet fishing is. Matt gushes on the show Making a Murderer and Roger talks about his favorite shows. Throughout the show, Matt talks about deal breakers in relationships. Matt and Roger recap some news headlines, talk about the upcoming election and early voting. At 4am, Larry Vance joins the show from Canada. Tune in!