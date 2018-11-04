Live blog: Bears at Bills

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Buffalo Bills.
BOOM!!!!!
Trubisky on a keeper. Almost a TD. First and goal!
here comes our Jordan Howard TD!!
did we really need a direct snap there? Again with the over thinking Nagy.
Trubisky and Burton connecting! Great pass/catch. Bears first down.
nice… but if that was Calvin Johnson.. that’s not a catch…
17 points per quarter… hmm.. sure they can do that! Go Bears
4 penalties – no points in 1st quarter. Come on Bears…it’s the 2-6 Bills.
Bears now have three quarters to get that 50 points.
First quarter ends in a 0-0 tie.
4th penalty on the Bears already. Holding penalty nixes a first down run from Cohen.
look at that – Howard nice run
Game is in Buffalo. Classic shot of wings. It’s not just Chicago and pizza, I guess.
Soooo over the “can you hear me now” dude.
I hate that Cohen zigzags on these returns. Just run straight ahead.
late flag… late hit
was looking for “safety” clip art. Love me a good safety!
nice D McCoy has nowhere to go.
Bears D is looking strong so far. Another 3rd and long coming up for the Bills.
the Bears are already way behind my 50 point game schedule. :)
Bears seem a bit disjointed on offense. D is going to have to come up with points, I think.
awwww… cute spot for Kay. I don’t think that conversation would ever include showing a 8 year old a ring.. but cute concept. Points awarded.
Nice punt. Bills start the next drive around their own 10.
Howard had no chance on that run. Bears to punt again.
Why can we only run Howard straight ahead into the O line. I am pretty sure he could run right or left too.
This is a grown man.
what the heck kind of block was that Mitch? Brady would have thrown a better block than that.
22 yard gain and a new set of downs for the Bears.
Nice grab! Good play call – nothing crazy – just a nice 20 yrd pass
Nice throw by Trubisky! Connecting with Gabriel for a first down!
what are we doing here?? Leno?
Another Bears penalty. 2nd down and 15. C’mon Leno!
Barely got by Nebraska. I’m liking Sparty’s chances.
I like to see everyone beat Ohio State.
Go Green!! I am a hardcore Spartan! Love to see us beat Ohio State – long shot- but it would be awesome.
#BearsSpecialTeams
that was a pretty good Bills punt considering the snap bounced off the turf. A center has one job… seems like there have been a bevy of bad long snaps this year.
lets guess… block in the back?
Smith makes up for his missed tackle with a nice hit to end the Bills drive.
I like the Bears chances for a couple of interceptions today. Maybe soon.
Roquan missed a tackle to end that series. Bills first down.
they didn’t follow my plan – bills 1st 1st down
good D – lets get back on O here.
Do we really think Outlander is has the target demo of football? I know a lot of women watch football – but mushy historical love stories seem a tad out of place here.
Or was I in a Kevin Powell dream?
Was that a Lite Beer Christmas commercial??
And just like that, drive over. Bears punt. Bills on offense coming up.
Bears catch a break. Trubisky fumbles, but Bears recover.
whew.. that was like a slow mo fumble.
Hahahahahaha
and if you had under 3 minutes to first misspelling – you win. I missed on Nagy.
Nice drive so far. Good mix of run/pass.
Sadly, I have Gabriel on my fantasy team, too. Looks like Miller is on the rise.
Nice!!
Nice conversion on 3rd and long! Trubisky to Miller.
3rd down – don’t throw a 40 yard pass Naggy
But the Bills are still the Bills…
I wish I could be confident of a W… but… I can’t… still the Bears. Anything is possible.
Yes! Howard is on my team, too! Two TD’s would be great. That was a nice start. Solid run from Howard.
Bears Win and Jordan Howard scores 2 TD’s (he’s on my fantasy team- need some yards from him!!)
I was nervous about the Bears overlooking the Bills all week. But I think the Bears win this one handily. 24-3.
Hahahaha. What is your prediction?
Nice day for the Bears to score 50 points!!! BEARS
Looks like a nice day in Buffalo
At least once the game starts it will be mostly national ads – that should cut down on the ever present political ads.
And in case you missed it: Kyle Long was placed on IR yesterday. Won’t be able to come back for at least 8 weeks.
Oh, great. Political ads.
No Romo? I am outta here..
True that! :)
Last week the Bears had the #1 CBS crew with Nantz and Romo. Today it’s the No. 5 FOX crew of Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Laurak Okmin. Seems about right.
Hi Jules! I don’t think anything is physically wrong with Kevin White. I just don’t think he’s very good at football.
what is wrong with Kevin White NOW?
Hi Pete!!
Hi Bears Fans! It is NFL Sunday. The day we try to figure out if a catch is really a catch and what really is pass interference. I’m Jules, Traffic Manager at WGN and I will be half of your commentary crew today. Thanks for joining us!
Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack are both inactive for the #Bears. So is Kevin White, which is interesting.
Go Bears! I’ve been worried about this game for a week.
Woo hoo. Howard! (and our fantasy teams!)