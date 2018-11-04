Live blog: Bears at Bills

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Buffalo Bills.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:41 PM

Woo hoo. Howard! (and our fantasy teams!)

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:41 PM

BOOM!!!!! 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:41 PM

Trubisky on a keeper. Almost a TD. First and goal! 

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:41 PM

here comes our Jordan Howard TD!!

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:40 PM

did we really need a direct snap there?  Again with the over thinking Nagy.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:38 PM

Trubisky and Burton connecting! Great pass/catch. Bears first down.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:38 PM

nice… but if that was Calvin Johnson.. that’s not a catch…

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:37 PM

17 points per quarter… hmm.. sure they can do that! Go Bears

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:36 PM

4 penalties – no points in 1st quarter.  Come on Bears…it’s the 2-6 Bills.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:36 PM

Bears now have three quarters to get that 50 points. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:35 PM

First quarter ends in a 0-0 tie. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:35 PM

4th penalty on the Bears already. Holding penalty nixes a first down run from Cohen.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:34 PM

look at that – Howard nice run

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:31 PM

Game is in Buffalo. Classic shot of wings. It’s not just Chicago and pizza, I guess.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:31 PM

Soooo over the “can you hear me now” dude.  

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:30 PM

I hate that Cohen zigzags on these returns. Just run straight ahead.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:29 PM

late flag… late hit

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:29 PM

was looking for “safety” clip art.  Love me a good safety!

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:28 PM

nice D McCoy has nowhere to go.  

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:28 PM

Bears D is looking strong so far. Another 3rd and long coming up for the Bills.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:28 PM

the Bears are already way behind my 50 point game schedule. :)

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:27 PM

Bears seem a bit disjointed on offense. D is going to have to come up with points, I think.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:27 PM

awwww… cute spot for Kay.  I don’t think that conversation would ever include showing a 8 year old a ring.. but cute concept.  Points awarded.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:25 PM

Nice punt. Bills start the next drive around their own 10.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:24 PM

Howard had no chance on that run. Bears to punt again.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:24 PM

Why can we only run Howard straight ahead into the O line.  I am pretty sure he could run right or left too.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:23 PM

This is a grown man.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:23 PM

what the heck kind of block was that Mitch?  Brady would have thrown a better block than that.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:22 PM

22 yard gain and a new set of downs for the Bears.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:22 PM

Nice grab! Good play call – nothing crazy – just a nice 20 yrd pass

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:22 PM

Nice throw by Trubisky! Connecting with Gabriel for a first down!

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:21 PM

what are we doing here?? Leno?  

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:20 PM

Another Bears penalty. 2nd down and 15. C’mon Leno!

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:20 PM

Barely got by Nebraska. I’m liking Sparty’s chances.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:19 PM

I like to see everyone beat Ohio State.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:19 PM

Go Green!! I am a hardcore Spartan! Love to see us beat Ohio State – long shot- but it would be awesome.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:17 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:17 PM

that was a pretty good Bills punt considering the snap bounced off the turf.  A center has one job… seems like there have been a bevy of bad long snaps this year.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:15 PM

lets guess… block in the back?

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:15 PM

Smith makes up for his missed tackle with a nice hit to end the Bills drive.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:14 PM

I like the Bears chances for a couple of interceptions today. Maybe soon.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:13 PM

Roquan missed a tackle to end that series. Bills first down.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:13 PM

they didn’t follow my plan – bills 1st 1st down

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:13 PM

good D – lets get back on O here.  

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:12 PM

Do we really think Outlander is has the target demo of football? I know a lot of women watch football – but mushy historical love stories seem a tad out of place here. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:12 PM

Or was I in a Kevin Powell dream?

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:12 PM

Was that a Lite Beer Christmas commercial??

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:09 PM

And just like that, drive over. Bears punt. Bills on offense coming up.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:09 PM

Bears catch a break. Trubisky fumbles, but Bears recover.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:09 PM

whew.. that was like a slow mo fumble.  

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:08 PM

Hahahahahaha

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:08 PM

and if you had under 3 minutes to first misspelling – you win.  I missed on Nagy.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:07 PM

Nice drive so far. Good mix of run/pass.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:07 PM

Sadly, I have Gabriel on my fantasy team, too. Looks like Miller is on the rise.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:07 PM

Nice!! 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:07 PM

Nice conversion on 3rd and long! Trubisky to Miller.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:06 PM

3rd down – don’t throw a 40 yard pass Naggy

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:06 PM

But the Bills are still the Bills…

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:05 PM

I wish I could be confident of a W… but… I can’t… still the Bears.  Anything is possible.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:05 PM

Yes! Howard is on my team, too! Two TD’s would be great. That was a nice start. Solid run from Howard.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:04 PM

Bears Win and Jordan Howard scores 2 TD’s (he’s on my fantasy team- need some yards from him!!)

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:04 PM

I was nervous about the Bears overlooking the Bills all week. But I think the Bears win this one handily. 24-3.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:03 PM

Hahahaha. What is your prediction?

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:03 PM

Nice day for the Bears to score 50 points!!! BEARS

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:02 PM

Looks like a nice day in Buffalo

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:02 PM

At least once the game starts it will be mostly national ads – that should cut down on the ever present political ads. 

 
peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:01 PM

And in case you missed it: Kyle Long was placed on IR yesterday. Won’t be able to come back for at least 8 weeks.

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:00 PM

Oh, great. Political ads.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:00 PM

No Romo?  I am outta here..

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201812:00 PM

True that! :)  

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201812:00 PM

Last week the Bears had the #1 CBS crew with Nantz and Romo. Today it’s the No. 5 FOX crew of Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Laurak Okmin. Seems about right. 

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201811:58 AM

Hi Jules! I don’t think anything is physically wrong with Kevin White. I just don’t think he’s very good at football.

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201811:56 AM

what is wrong with Kevin White NOW?  

Hi Pete!!

juliesternwgnradio November 4, 201811:55 AM

Hi Bears Fans!  It is NFL Sunday.  The day we try to figure out if a catch is really a catch and what really is pass interference.  I’m Jules, Traffic Manager at WGN and I will be half of your commentary crew today.  Thanks for joining us!

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201811:55 AM

peterzimmermanwgnam November 4, 201811:55 AM

Go Bears! I’ve been worried about this game for a week. 

