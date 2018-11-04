× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 188: Bears-Bills Postgame Show

The Bears hadn’t been to Buffalo since September of 2002, so they made this trip a memorable one, beating the Bills 41-9. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the victory and breakdown some of the big decisions from head coach Matt Nagy. They discuss the performance of quarterback Mitchell Trubsiky and listen to some of his postgame comments. They also look ahead to next week where the Bears finally get back to a game against a divisional opponent.

