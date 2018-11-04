Former NFL star QB Ryan Leaf talks about substance abuse and his road to recovery
Former college & NFL star QB, behavioral health advocate- Ryan Leaf joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to about his personal struggles with substance abuse, his road to recovery, and his work to help others dealing with similar problems through Transcend Recovery Community. Ryan was in Chicago to headline the 2nd annual Above and Beyond Gala to benefit Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!