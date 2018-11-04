× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 11.4.18

In this full show podcast, Dean Richards chats with WGN-TV’s Larry Potash on his show Backstory. Throughout the show, he chats with Mike Hamernick from the WGN Weather Center and Dave Schwan gives a Far Flung Forecast about some possibilities of an early winter this year as the Hot Chocolate 5K takes place in Chicago this weekend. Dean chats with listeners about the new movie Bohemian Rhapsody and transitions into a theatre segment with critic Betty Moore. Later on, he chats with Amy Lukasik from Surlatable about how to prepare the best Thanksgiving meal.