× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough 11/4/18: Vote on Tuesday! Plus: fun party stories (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian and Cody urge you to vote this Tuesday, November 6, and discuss some of the major themes of this year’s midterm elections. Then: fun Halloween party and costume stories!

First, Brian and Cody urge you to vote on Tuesday, November 6. They discuss “bad candidates” and being forced to vote for the lesser of two evils in some cases, then Cody shocks Brian by explaining that he hasn’t seen a single political ad on TV this year (because he says Millennials don’t watch traditional television). Cody also brings up social media mob mentality and has an interesting conversation with Brian about who should be allowed to say what in today’s polarized, corporate-controlled world of communication.

They then pivot to slamming the WWE for “Crown Jewel,” the pay-per-view event they held in Saudi Arabia despite the recent alleged murder of a journalist by Saudi officials. Both John Cena and main-eventer Daniel Bryan pulled out of the event, and by many accounts, the show was a bust and a PR nightmare for the company.

Cody then recaps his story of “Psycho Bingo” on Halloween, which really consisted of a lot of screaming about sex by two extremely inappropriate emcees. He also talks about totally getting robbed at the “karaoke contest,” which was in fact less about karaoke and more about the karaoke DJ randomly picking his favorite costume at the end of the night. But at least Cody and his wife had awesome costumes.

Then, Brian explains his history of wearing custom Halloween costumes that always seem to disappear, which resulted in him ending up in an insane situation at Party City the night before Halloween. He also has strong feelings about adults who expect candy for themselves when they take their kids trick-or-treating.