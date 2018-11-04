× Board of Elections spokesman discusses everything you need to know about the voting process

Jim Allen, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections joins Rick Pearson in-studio to chat about voter registration, early voting and same day voting. “We’ve blown away all the numbers from early voting from the past midterm,” Allen said. He recommends doing early voting in Chicago because most sites were overwhelmed yesterday. Listeners call in and Allen explains voting by mail. For the full conversation, listen here.