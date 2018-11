× 111th Great Tree Lighting at Macys on State Street, 100th Anniversary of Frango Mint

Dave Plier chats with Andrea Schwartz, VP of Macy’s about the 111th annual Great Tree Lighting in the historic Walnut Room on State Street with special guest Angelica Hale, the 11-year-old singer who is the youngest runner-up in “America’s Got Talent” history. Dave and Andrea also talk about the 100th Anniversary of Frango Mint. For more information visit www.visitmacysusa.com/chicago