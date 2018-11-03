× The Markets 11/3/18: Trade Hopes Plummet as Wall Street Surrenders Early Gains

Steve Alexander, in for Orion, opens the show by taking a closer look at another up and down week on Wall Street. Then, Max interviews Joe Camp of Agri-Visor about developments with corn and soybeans, including the upcoming USDA November Crop Report, Brazil’s new president and Chinese trade. Later, Steve interviews Duane Sinning of the Colorado Department of Agriculture about industrial hemp including; how the market for it is shaping up in Colorado, the nation’s leader in acreage, how it’s farmed, and more!