OTL #629: The Relevance of Religion in 2018

Mike Stephen hosts a panel discussion about the relevance of religion in 2018. Joining him in the studio this week are Omer Mozaffar, Muslim Chaplain at Loyola University Chicago, Rev. Bonnie Perry, Rector at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chicago, and Fr. James Halstead, Associate Professor of Religious Studies at DePaul University. The local music this week comes from Red the Color.

