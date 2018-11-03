× Matt Bubala talks politics and their influence on relationships

As Election Day quickly approaches, Matt Bubala takes a new approach with discussing politics. He shares his thoughts on what it would be like for politically divided couples and deal breakers in those relationships. Roger Badesch and listeners call in and share their own personal deal breakers, along with discussing the key ingredients that make relationships work. How strongly do political parties and religion intertwine with the voting process? Throughout the segment, Matt also discusses the recent tragedy of the Tree of Life massacre and an e-mail he sent to his Priest. Tune in for the full conversation.