× Entertainment writer Johnny Oleksinski on the worst movies of the season

New York Post entertainment writer Johnny Oleksinski joins host Hannah Stanley on the WGN Nightside to talk about the rough state of blockbusters this month.

Oleksinski explains why he couldn’t stand The Nutcracker and the Four Realms or Bohemian Rhapsody, and talks about his ongoing feud with Lady Gaga’s “little monsters” and the son of the Teflon Don himself, John A. Gotti.