Chowly makes online ordering easier for restaurants

Chowly, Inc. CEO Sterling Douglass joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talking about Scott’s second-favorite thing after startups – food! You ever see those tablets at a restaurant that servers use to input orders? They’re clunky, slow, and annoying. Chowly eliminates the tablet middle-man and connects third-party platforms to POS systems.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

