Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Live At The Chicago Theater [Concert Review]

From the crowd you’d hear cheers of “Bobby! Bobby!” as the electrified music of legendary guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir’s voice reverberated off the painted walls of The Chicago Theater. Michael Heidemann (Host of Sound Sessions Podcast) and Jim Ryan (Forbes Contributor and Music Journalist) discuss the two night stint by Bob Weir and Wolf Bros (bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane).

Set List #1 – Jackstraw + I Need A Miracle + Gonesville + Peggy-O + Josephine + Loose Lucy + Althea + GDTRFB

Set List #2 – Easy To Slip + Deep Ellem Blues + Dark Star + Tomorrow Never Knows + Shakey Ground + Stella Blue + Lovelight (Encore: Ripple)

Host – Michael Heidemann with Forbes Contributing reporter Jim Ryan