Wintrust Business Lunch 11/2/18: Mattress Stores, Employee Unrest in A Business, & State Optical Eyewear Company

The mattress industry has become a little cyclical as Andrea Hanis pointed out to Steve Bertrand since we started buying bed in stores, shifted to online, and now a new Chicago store will be bringing it back to storefronts with Sleep Sherpa. The midterm elections are on the minds of many as Adam Ochstein explained how it might be inching into office culture in good/bad ways, Scott Shapiro is helping take on the big guys in the glasses industry with State Optical, and Lauren Hastert is working to tell people that White Fence Farm is NOT closing.