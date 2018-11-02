Video: Weekend Warning – with a brief nap

Posted 2:52 PM, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 02:51PM, November 2, 2018

You might need a nap after a busy week followed by a weekend full of activities. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that whether your plans involve traveling to various events or just heading home to nap, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

