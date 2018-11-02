Video and Photos: Presenting the NEW Welsh-Ryan Arena!

Yeah so this place is cool. pic.twitter.com/BsaZx4RnCu
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 2, 2018
The NEW Welsh-Ryan Arena is here, and it's ready to welcome you HOME. #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/Mps9Xbjmxh
— #B1GCats (@NU_Sports) November 2, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Check out the spectacular new Welsh-Ryan Arena:https://t.co/wzAYaSHc0j pic.twitter.com/ZUEh4Jem7h
— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) November 2, 2018
10 things to know about Northwestern's newly renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena, including all that sunlight and a mini museum in the lobby https://t.co/codVmUgtbi pic.twitter.com/B8njSAR6Uv
— ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) November 2, 2018