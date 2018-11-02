× The Opening Bell 11/2/18: October Is Over But Is The Market Correction?

After a very volatile month, its fair to say Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich wanted to forget about the correction losses. The two of them dove into the big market drivers and how the jobs report coming out today will impact the end of the week (pnolte@kningsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) updated Steve on the latest from the plane crash on the coast of Indonesia and how it make shake out in the aviation industry.