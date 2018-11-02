× ‘SNL’ Alum Darrell Hammond and Kendall Ketchum

Bill and Wendy chat with “Saturday Night Live” veteran Darrell Hammond and comedian Kendall Ketchem. Darrell discusses how he got into comedy world, hell gigs, his new documentary ‘Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story,’ his most popular impersonations, and more.



Darrell and Kendall will be at Zanies in Rosemont on Friday, November 2 at 8:00PM and Saturday, November 3 at 7:00 and 9:30PM.

Zanies in Rosemont

5437 N. Park Place

847-813-0484

www.rosemont.zaines.com

