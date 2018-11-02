× Six Years of Disney Star Wars / Episode IX Rumors

This week was the sixth anniversary of Disney’s Lucasfilm acquisition and we look back at the very first comments made after the deal went down from the three major players. We listen to what George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, and Bob Iger had to say about the future of STAR WARS back in 2012 and compare those comments to what we have today. The EPISODE IX rumor mill is starting to heat up! We discuss some of the latest gossip to leak from the set of the next Star Wars film. STAR WARS RESISTANCE season one continues with “The High Tower”. We break down some of the recent episode highlights…As well as some series lowlights overall. Plus, we open the listener voicemail hotline and more!