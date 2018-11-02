Roe Conn Full Show (11/2/18): Michael Steele, Mark McKinnon, Canarble Wagon, LIVE Music, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, November 2nd, 2018:
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele makes his predictions for election day, political strategist & co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” Mark McKinnon looks at how President Trump is campaigning around the country, Tom Skilling gets a full report on the celebration of Judy Pielach’s birthday at Sabatino’s Restaurant, FOX32’s Lou Canellis makes his picks for the Bears v. Bills, the Top Five@5 features Alec Baldwin getting in a physical altercation over a parking spot, Chef Joe Farina rolls out the Canarble Wagon to promote his new Victory Italian, and the Alan Gresik Swing Shift Orchestra salutes the weekend for LIVE Music Friday.
