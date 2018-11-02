Northwestern Medicine Dr. Alon Bloom: An airplane filtration system is actually better than average

Airport staff members prepare to check the temperatures of passengers at the Hong Kong Airport, Friday, June 5, 2015. Sales of surgical masks soared amid fears of MERS, a deadly, poorly understood virus, on Friday. Airlines announced "intensified sanitizing operations," more than 1,100 schools were closed, and 1,600 people and 17 camels in zoos were quarantined. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Airport staff members prepare to check the temperatures of passengers at the Hong Kong Airport, Friday, June 5, 2015. Sales of surgical masks soared amid fears of MERS, a deadly, poorly understood virus, on Friday. Airlines announced "intensified sanitizing operations," more than 1,100 schools were closed, and 1,600 people and 17 camels in zoos were quarantined. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Northwestern Medicine Dr. Alon Bloom joins John Williams to help out with the conversation on the show yesterday, regarding masks worn on airplanes, and wiping around a hotel room. Plus, he talks about the bugs you should contract from others.