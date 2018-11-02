SHEPTON MALLET, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: A man sleeps as cows are prepared to be judged at the Bath and West Diary Show, the UK's largest diary show, at the Royal Bath and West Showground on October 3, 2018 in Somerset, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
How to Fall Asleep in Two Minutes and How Long You Can Go Without Sleep
SHEPTON MALLET, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: A man sleeps as cows are prepared to be judged at the Bath and West Diary Show, the UK's largest diary show, at the Royal Bath and West Showground on October 3, 2018 in Somerset, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)