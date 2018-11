× How Do We Fix Our City’s Homelessness Problem?

Homelessness in Chicago has been difficult problem to fix, but a handful of city Alderman and Doug Schenkelberg (Executive Director of The Coalition For The Homeless) have looked at a number of other cities to see what we can do to make it better. Steve Grzanich and Doug talked about the proposed one-time tax that would be added to home purchases valued over $1,000,000 and use that money to shrink the homeless population.