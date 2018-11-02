× Freak Out Friday Panel, City Barbecue in Berwyn Celebrates One Year, Music from “The Early Sixes” and ‘What’s That From!?’ | Full Show (Nov 2nd)

Tonight we welcome on our freak out Friday panel of Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Erik Elk to discuss the latest political news. Then, we’re delighted to welcome Chicago’s own The Early Sixes to play some of their melodic, soulful tunes. They are playing live at Chicago’s Uncommon Ground on Nov 24th alongside openers: The Distant Brothers and Michael J. Foxy! Get your tickets RIGHT HERE. We also are happy to bring on Kashandra Fernandez of City Barbecue Berwyn to tell us about their upcoming One Year Anniversary which includes a possible one year giveaway of BBQ! And stick around for another episode of ‘What’s That From!?’.

