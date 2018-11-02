× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Be prepared to be shocked for Andrew Lincoln’s last episode in ‘The Walking Dead’

It’s time to talk about TV! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about the future of ‘Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Game of Thrones’, Julia Roberts new show, ‘Homecoming,’ the return of ‘House of Cards,’ what could happen in the final episode for Rick Grimes in ‘The Walking Dead,’ and more.

