× Behind the Scenes with Shawn Wayans

Shawn Wayans joins Marsha Lyles to talk about life growing up in a household with 9 siblings, how the Jackson 5 inspired his family to become THE family of comedy, advice to the youth and what projects we should be on the lookout for.

Listen here:

Catch Shawn Wayans LIVE at the Chicago Improv. Friday, November2nd and Saturday November 3rd.