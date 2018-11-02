× Political strategist Becky Carroll: “I do think the advent of social media has forced campaigns and government entities to be more transparent”

Becky Carroll, founder and president of C-Strategies, joins Justin to discuss a variety of topics including the state of women in Illinois government, co-founding “Illinois Say No More,” an open letter regarding the pervasive culture of sexual harassment in Illinois politics, changing the culture of sexism and misogyny in politics, how the role of spokesperson has changed in the era of Trump, the importance of transparency in government, how communications has changed with the advent of social media and why Chicago is the toughest place to do political work.

