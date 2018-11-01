× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/1/18: Google Employees Walk Out, “Belief-Driven” Buying, & Neighborhood Toy Store Day

There are a number of Google offices around the country that are seeing their employees walk out today in the name of transparency and Steve Bertrand talked all about the story, and the larger issue at hand, with Ian Sherr from CNET. Bill Geiger is looking back at the volatile year in the market and translating it to what that means for retirement funds, Marisa Fernandez explained the US’s jump in “belief-driven” buyers, and Kim Mosely is preparing for the Neighborhood Toy Store Day on November 10th.