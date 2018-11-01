× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 20 | Mama Drama: When playground politics filter up to the parental set

Have you gotten yourself mixed up in your kids’ friendships? Wondering how to navigate relationships with the parents in your kids’ circle? uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talked to Joyce Marter with Urban Balance in Chicago about ways to disengage from social engineering, petty competition and overall mama drama.

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.