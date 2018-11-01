× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: “2019 Is Gonna Be The Year of Europe…”

Europe has been the main focus of the international finance world these last few months – from the major slow down of Brexit talks over the last two years, to the possible “Greece 2.0” on the horizon in Italy, they’re all on the radar of Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). Steve Grzanich sat down with the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to wade through all of these areas of concern for investors, and if it has shifted his perspective on investments in the US.