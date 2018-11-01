× This week’s Best in Theater: Gypsy, Pippin and A Shayna Madel

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of Gypsy playing at the Porchlight Music Theater. Chicago’s treasure, E. Faye Butler creates a must-see performance as Mama Rose, and along with Daryn Whitney Harrell (Louise) and director Michael Weber, we learn why Gypsy is considered the most perfect musical ever written. Then, “Pippin” at the Mercury Theater Chicago’s Venus Cabaret provides an unforgettable and intimate experience. Pippin himself (Koray Tarhan) , Leading Player (Donterrio Johnson) and director Walter Stearns join in to talk about how this intimate performance space comes alive with this production. And then, the moving drama “A Shayna Madel” (Pretty Girl) presents the horrors of wars past with handling life and reunion in the faced of such memories…director Vanessa Stalling and lead cast member Emily Berman (who plays Luscia) share the story and power of this amazing show at Timeline Theater in Chicago. Want a break from your day? Enjoy this trip to the theater!!!