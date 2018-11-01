× The Opening Bell 11/1/18: The Plan to Help 30,000 Homeless People off Chicago’s Streets

The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation covers everything from mortgage industry updates for Americans to human resource/legal issues in the office, but today Steve Grzanich dove into the growing concerns revolving around Europe’s economy with Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). At 22:53, Doug Schenkelberg (Executive Director of The Coalition For The Homeless) then focused on an issue locally with the new proposed plan that implements a one time tax for high end home buyers that will fund the homelessness programs across the city of Chicago.