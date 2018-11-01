× The Mincing Rascals 11.01.18: Birthright citizenship, Tree of Life shooting, Governor Rauner’s ad

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They judge President Trump’s belief that he can sign away birthright citizenship. Then, the Rascals question President Trump’s remarks following to the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. They prepare to vote in the midterm election Tuesday. And, the group decides how much agency Governor Rauner had in creating that campaign ad with the ‘F’ word.

Steve recommends “We Are the Romanoffs” on Amazon Prime.

Patti recommends voting and watching “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix.

Eric recommends that you send us comments, suggestions or topic ideas for next week’s recording. Watch how below!

Scott recommends that you watch “Slow West” on Netflix.

John recommends reading the constitution.