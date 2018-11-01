The Magic of Motivational Speaker of Jason Wrobel
On this episode of Awesome Vegans, I head to the home of chef, actor, TV host, motivational speaker and overall magical man, Jason Wrobel. While we talk a lot about food on this episode, we also talk about finding one’s purpose, and how we all make our way to being our best selves and being of service to ourselves, others, our planet and animals. With energy, and mental and emotional nourishment, Jason really gives of himself in this episode sharing tips for joy, wellness, clarity and presence. In the end, it is all about creating joy, reducing suffering and living a healthy lifestyle. And there’s more to a healthy lifestyle than just diet! You just might want to listen to this podcast twice. For more information, visit ElysabethAlfano.com.
