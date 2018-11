× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.01.18: Sweet talk

Jam packed show for a Thursday! Superintendent of Police, Eddie Johnson, stopped by the studio. WGN TV’s Lourdes Duarte guest hosted the 7a hour and did a great job keeping Steve in line. Peter Sagal stopped by to talk about his new book about running and his best friend Tom Hanks. It took Dean Richards 45 minutes to take his Kiss makeup off and we met and awesome MVPP.