Nick Digilio 11.01.18: Michael Osacky, Halloween Recap

Posted 11:01 AM, November 1, 2018, by

Mary Van De Velde in her homemade Janitor in a Drum costume, circa 1972

Hour 1 and a half:
+ Show Start (Early due to a late Blackhawks game)
+ Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic

Hour 2:
+ Great Halloween Costumes
+ Why Halloween Candy is so addictive
+ How Popular Candy got it’s name

Hour 3:
+ How Popular Candy got its name continued

Hour 4:
+ How Popular Candy got its name concluded

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)