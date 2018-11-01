Nick Digilio 11.01.18: Michael Osacky, Halloween Recap
Hour 1 and a half:
+ Show Start (Early due to a late Blackhawks game)
+ Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic
Hour 2:
+ Great Halloween Costumes
+ Why Halloween Candy is so addictive
+ How Popular Candy got it’s name
Hour 3:
+ How Popular Candy got its name continued
Hour 4:
+ How Popular Candy got its name concluded
