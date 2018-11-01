× Lilly Winwood is an amazing singer

Lilly Winwood, singer-songwriter and daughter of classic rock legend Steve Winwood sits down with Bill and Wendy in-studio to talk about her music, her life between England and Nashville, working with her father, and more.

Lilly will be performing live at the Haymarket Pub and Brewery in Chicago on Thursday, November 1 at 7:30 pm. Lilly will also be at Haymarket Brewery & Taproom on Saturday, November 3 at 7:30 pm in Bridgman, MI.

Both concerts are free.

For more information, visit www.haymarketbeer.com

