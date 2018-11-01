× It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Dean Richards!

Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy from the friendly skies! Dean is on his way to LA. They talk about Tyler Perry saying goodbye to his beloved character Madea, Tiffany Haddish, the Academy Awards, and more. Dean also reviews “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Nutcracker and the 4 Realms”.

