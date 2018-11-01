× How the Chopin Theatre helped revitalize Wicker Park

Zygmunt Dyrkacz and Lela Dyrkacz join Justin to discuss the history of the Chopin Theatre and the importance of the theater to the Wicker Park community. Zygmunt and Lela talk about the building that houses the Chopin Theatre being 100 years old, what they knew about the building when they bought it in 1990, what they learned about the building since 1990, what it means to be part of the theatrical community in Wicker Park, how the neighborhood has changed over the years, how the theater has adapted to the neighborhood and the 7 hour birthday bash on Monday, October 29th.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook