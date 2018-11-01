× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 187: Week 8 Bears-Bills, NFL Preview

The Bears were able to get back in the win column Sunday when they beat the Jets, but it wasn’t all good though. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns start out by going over the injury list which has now has multiple starters on it, including Kyle Long. They talk about Long’s injury history, and whether the team should place him on IR. The guys listen and react to voicemails from listeners, and audio from head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Later on, Hoge and Jahns shift their focus to the Buffalo Bills. They project the final score, discuss the biggest questions heading into the game, and make bold predictions as well. The guys wrap the show by picking games against the spread in college and pro football.

