× Halloween Recap: Great Costumes and Addictive Candy

Nick Digilio recaps Halloween 2018 including the great costumes he saw and the reasons why the candy is so addictive.

Plus how popular candies got their name, foods listeners binge on and an appreciate of the movie ‘Airheads!’

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)