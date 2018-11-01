× Election Day 2018 on WGN Radio

Tuesday, November 6, is Election Day 2018, the day when Your Vote Matters. After you cast your vote, stay with WGN Radio on 720 AM and our digital platforms for full coverage of the results.

Coverage starts during the day as our team including Vic Vaughan, Steve Grzanich, Steve Bertrand, Judy Pielach and Kim Gordon will monitor developments as voters head to their polling places.

Then, beginning when the polls close at 7:00 p.m., Justin Kaufmann will anchor our coverage joined by the Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Judy Pielach, Kim Gordon and Dometi Pongo in the WGN Radio newsroom. Scheduled guests (subject to change) include Heather Cherone, Lance Trover, Ken Davis, Jim Allen, Sen. Daniel Biss, Hermene Hartman, Pat Quinn, Chris Varones, Dave Lundy and Chris Robling. We’ll go live to campaign headquarters throughout the state for victory and concession speeches and talk with some of the candidates for their reaction.

At 10:00 p.m., our coverage continues with Patti Vasquez and Andrea Darlas covering late results, both locally and across the country, plus more reaction.

Online, besides the live stream of our coverage available on our website, app and smart speakers, we’ll have a live blog with on-demand audio and additional supplementary coverage.