Constitutional Law Professor David Schultz: “The constitution is a power-controlling document”

Posted 4:55 PM, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, November 1, 2018

President Donald Trump walks in to the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, to talk about immigration and border security. Chief of Staff John Kelly is at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Hamline University Constitutional Law Professor David Schultz joins John Williams to explain how the constitution could be amended. That’s in light of President Trump’s recent statement about ending birthright citizenship.