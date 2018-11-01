× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.1.18: Fight Club

Today’s guests include singer-songwriter Lilly Winwood and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy chat with Steve Bertrand about the lack of trick or treaters they got for Halloween. They also talk about a disturbing video that was taken at a St. Louis daycare that shows toddlers punching each other like they were in a boxing ring. Singer-songwriter Lilly Winwood talks about her music and life between Nashville and England. And Dean Richards joins us from the skies to review new films.

