Wintrust Business Lunch 10/31/18: Checking Yourself in The Market, O'Hare's Hilton Airport, & Deadly Social Media

Stocks can be an overwhelming thing if you don’t feel confident about your investment, but Steve Bertrand had a brief chat with Terry Savage to help determine the safe bet for those people who have money in the uncertain markets. Barry Sturner jumped in studio to shed some light as on why the Chicago home market is down, Frank Sennett wondered what people did before airports had hotels conveniently located next door, and Randi Shaffer detailed how social media might have lead to a couple’s ultimate demise.