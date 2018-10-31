× WGN Nightside w/ Dometi Pongo |10/30/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Dometi Pongo discusses the early voting tallies and the importance of knowing what to look for when voting for judges as they’re typically overshadowed by the other political races. Nicholas Cummings of the Cook County Bar Association chimes in to provide clarification as to how judges are selected in the state of IL in order to be included on the ballot and how you can learn more about each candidate by visiting www.voteforjudges.org.

Dometi then welcomes Tiff Beatty, Associate Director of Programming of the Chicago Humanities Festival, in studio to share information about the programming of the The Fall Festival Graphic! and some of the featured speakers and guests that will be in attendance. Dometi and Tiff also discuss the symbolism and vitality of bringing focus to the work of Ida B. Wells during this year’s festival. The Fall Festival Graphic! is October 27 – November 11th, to learn more and/or to purchase tickets, visit www.chicagohumanities.org.

In the wake of Kanye West’s recent tweets pertaining to politics and his new decision to completely omit himself from politics, Dometi speaks with one of Kanye’s childhood friends, rapper GLC. Dometi and GLC discuss Kanye’s new stance, how much of an impact his platform has, and his overall involvement with Candace Owens’s Blexit.

Lastly, Dometi speaks with Afenya Pongo-Montgomery, founder of The iCan Collective, as she shares details about the mission of the collective to connect entrepreneurs to viable resources and the upcoming #GoGetHer Conference. The conference is being held November 16th – 17th and is described as “a celebration of diversity in entrepreneurship and a call to action for attendees to release fear and work to conquer goals”. To learn more about the iCan Collective and/or register for the #GoGetHer Conference, visit www.theicancollective.com.