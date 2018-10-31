× Ursula Bielski: Haunted Places in Chicago

Ursula Bielski is the founder of Chicago Hauntings, one of the Windy City’s most popular ghost tours. She is also a historian, author, and parapsychologist, who has covered Chicago’s supernatural folklore and the paranormal for two decades. She joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the most haunted places in Chicago, communication with the dead, Chicago’s ghostlore and cemetery history, and much more.



