× The Opening Bell 10/31/18: The Parental Monitoring Tool Helping Save Kids Lives

Parenting children is hard enough, but parenting them online is even more difficult, and that’s why Bark was created. Steve Grzanich talked about the parenting resource with Titania Jordan (Chief Parent Officer at Bark) to discuss the tool that is working to help keep young kids safe on social sites like YouTube and prevent school violence. Sheraz Mian (Director of Research at Zacks Equity Research) joined Steve to recap some of the midweek movement on Wall Street as Amazon gears up for the holiday shopping season and Apple announces new products.